Astros’ 7 HRs in 10-1 win over A’s, who fall to 10-45

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit two of Houston’s seven home runs, and the surging Astros beat Oakland 10-1 to complete another series sweep and hand the Athletics their 11th consecutive loss. Alvarez homered off opener Ken Waldichuk in the first, then had another solo blast off Garrett Acton in the ninth, right after Jeremy Peña went deep. It was the second multi-homer game this week by Alvarez and the 15th of his career. Jose Altuve had three hits, including his first home run of the season after missing Houston’s first 43 games with a fractured right thumb.



