Today is Monday May 29, 2023
Grillo birdies 2nd playoff hole at Colonial after lead floats away on 18

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 11:54 pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emiliano Grillo made a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole at Colonial to get his first PGA Tour victory in more than 7 1/2 years. Grillo had blown a two-stroke lead with a double-bogey on the 72nd hole. Grillo curled in the winning putt at the 186-yard 16th hole, the same hole where he had taken the solo lead before finishing at 8-under 272. PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall bogeyed the final hole after his drive into the water to miss getting in the playoff. He finished tied for third at 7-under with local favorite Scott Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who had a hole-in-one during his closing 67.



