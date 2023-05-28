Child pedestrian injured by vehicle in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 8:03 pm

TYLER – A child was hit and injured by a vehicle driving on West Morris Street in Tyler around 6:46 p.m. on Sunday. Tyler Police Department confirmed that it appears as if the child step out into the road before being hit. They were then taken by EMS to be treated at a local hospital. Officials said that the child was awake and alert. According to our news partner KETK, the vehicle driver stayed on the scene after the child was hit and no criminal charges are being pursued at this time.

Go Back