Today is Sunday May 28, 2023
3 wounded in shooting in Texas strip club parking lot, gunman killed

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 8:02 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) — Authorities say a man wounded three people when he opened fire the parking lot of a Texas strip club early Sunday before he was fatally shot by the club’s armed security. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said that the man opened fire in the direction of people in the parking lot after being asked to leave the club west of Fort Worth following a fight inside. Authorities said the three people who were wounded were expected to survive. Earlier this month, two people were injured after being stabbed at the club.



