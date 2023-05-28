Today is Sunday May 28, 2023
Tyler Cotton Patch Cafe kitchen fire closes restaurant temporarily

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 8:03 pm
Tyler Cotton Patch Cafe kitchen fire closes restaurant temporarilyTYLER — The Cotton Patch Cafe in Tyler is closed for the rest of the day following a grease fire in their kitchen that happened around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Police Department confirmed that the fire started in one of the restaurants deep fryers and was put out by Tyler Fire Department. Officials said that no one was injured in the fire. A Cotton Patch Cafe employee said they hope to be back open on Monday.



