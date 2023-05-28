Officers investigate casino shooting in Seattle, sheriff’s office says

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 11:29 am

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) -- Officers were investigating a shooting at a casino near Seattle, the King County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

At least three people were injured at Roxbury Lanes Casino, a venue in southwestern Seattle, authorities who responded to the scene told ABC News affiliate KOMO.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

