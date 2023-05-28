Officers investigate casino shooting in Seattle, sheriff’s office says

Officers investigate casino shooting in Seattle, sheriff’s office saysPosted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 11:29 am
(SEATTLE) -- Officers were investigating a shooting at a casino near Seattle, the King County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.
At least three people were injured at Roxbury Lanes Casino, a venue in southwestern Seattle, authorities who responded to the scene told ABC News affiliate KOMO.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
