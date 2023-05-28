Why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment fight isn’t finished yet

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 8:27 am

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Legislature already made one historic move with the impeachment of Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Another one is coming. The GOP-led House of Representatives on Saturday approved 20 articles of impeachment on sweeping allegations of wrongdoing that have trailed Paxton for years, including abuse of office and bribery. The vote immediately suspended the state’s top lawyer from office. But the intraparty political brawl in the nation’s largest conservative state is far from over. Next, Republican-controlled state Senate will hold a trial that will ultimately decide Paxton’s fate. It is not yet scheduled. Paxton’s allies are counting on victory there.

Go Back