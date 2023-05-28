Today is Sunday May 28, 2023
Houston beats struggling Oakland 6-3

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 12:41 am
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Astros’ shortstop Jeremy Peña hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat since getting a planned day off, backing another solid outing from Framber Valdez as Houston sent the tumbling Oakland Athletics to their 10th consecutive loss with a 6-3 win. The A’s, off to a historically bad start at 10-44, are on pace for 132 losses – two shy of the major league record held by the 1899 Cleveland Spiders. Oakland was managed by bench coach Darren Bush while Mark Kotsay attended his daughter’s high school graduation.



