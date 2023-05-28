Houston beats struggling Oakland 6-3

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 12:41 am

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Astros’ shortstop Jeremy Peña hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat since getting a planned day off, backing another solid outing from Framber Valdez as Houston sent the tumbling Oakland Athletics to their 10th consecutive loss with a 6-3 win. The A’s, off to a historically bad start at 10-44, are on pace for 132 losses – two shy of the major league record held by the 1899 Cleveland Spiders. Oakland was managed by bench coach Darren Bush while Mark Kotsay attended his daughter’s high school graduation.

Go Back