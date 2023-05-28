Today is Sunday May 28, 2023
Oklahoma St. eliminate Texas Tech, advance to Big 12 title game

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 12:40 am
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aidan Meola hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth and No 7 seed Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 6-5 to eliminate the Red Raiders and advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament. Oklahoma State has won four games in three days — including an 8-1 win earlier in the day over Texas Tech — since losing its opening game of the tournament. The Cowboys play No. 4 seed TCU for the title. Texas Tech scored five runs in the top of fifth, capped by Hudson White’s ’three-run home run. Beau Sylvester’s two-run homer sparked a five-run bottom of the eight that tied that game at 5-all.



