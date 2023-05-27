Chapel Hill ISD gives out nearly $40k in loyalty stipends

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2023 at 8:22 am

CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill ISD announced the distribution of nearly $40,000 to honor its long-serving staff members. $38,250 was given out to employees who have been with the district from five to 25 years during the district’s End-of-the-Year Ceremony on Friday. The district said it expresses deep appreciation for the staff’s exemplary service and lasting contributions to the district’s mission. “Chapel Hill ISD recognizes the unwavering commitment and valuable contributions of its staff. The loyalty stipends serve as a token of gratitude for their remarkable dedication in shaping the educational landscape of the district,” the district said in a release.

