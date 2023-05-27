Today is Saturday May 27, 2023
Seager hits grand slam in 8-run 4th, Rangers beat Orioles 12-2

May 27, 2023
BALTIMORE (AP) — Corey Seager hit his third career grand slam to highlight an eight-run fourth inning in the surging Texas Rangers’ 12-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. The Rangers came in averaging a major league-best 6.33 runs, and they showed why during a wild fourth inning that featured a two-run homer by Robbie Grossman, two hits apiece by Josh Jung and Josh Smith, and Seager’s bases-loaded shot to deep center. That made it easy for Jon Gray (5-1) to win his career-best fourth consecutive start. The right-hander gave up one run and four hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one. Texas has won nine of 12 and to reach 32-18, the third-best record in the majors behind Tampa Bay and Baltimore.



