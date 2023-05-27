Today is Saturday May 27, 2023
Astros send A’s to most losses through 53 games to start season since 1900

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2023 at 1:28 am
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Brown struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings and retired 16 straight hitters during one stretch, Corey Julks drove in three runs on a pair of singles and the Houston Astros bounced back from being shut out the two previous games to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2. The A’s are 10-43 and have the most losses through 53 games since 1900. The 1932 Red Sox won their 53rd game to move to 11-42 then lost the next eight and 13 of 14. The Astros were blanked in back-to-back games at Milwaukee following an eight-game winning streak. Seth Brown homered for Oakland.



