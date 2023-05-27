Yankees’ Aaron Boone suspended 1 game after run of ejections

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2023 at 1:26 am

ByJOON LEE

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has suspended Yankees manager Aaron Boone one game for his recent conduct toward umpires.

Boone served his suspension Friday night against the San Diego Padres. Carlos Mendoza took over as manager in his place as New York lost, 5-1.

On Thursday, Boone, who was fined an undisclosed amount as well, got ejected for the fourth time this season and the second time in four days.

He most famously got tossed in 2019 while going on his famous “Savages in the Box” rant.

Speaking before the suspension was announced Friday, Boone said he knows he’s earning a reputation for arguing with umpires, but he does not believe it has changed the way umpires are treating him.

“I think I’ve earned that reputation,” Boone said. “Do I think it’s leading to a quick hook? Not necessarily. I think last night was quick, but that could be a one-off. Maybe I’m delusional and that I did more than I think.”

Boone was tossed in the middle of the third inning of the Yankees’ game against the Baltimore Orioles by umpire Edwin Moscoso while arguing about the strike zone. The Yankees’ skipper indicated he thought the umpire missed four calls, holding up four fingers to indicate his displeasure.

While his ejections are accumulating, Boone does not believe it has affected how umpires call a game when the Yankees are involved.

“I think they come in for the most part with a blank slate,” Boone said. “I do think there is probably the occasional bias that exists. We’re human beings and I’m sure certain people don’t like hearing from me or whatever.”

His desire to voice his opinion, however, does not mean Boone goes into games wanting to get ejected.

“It’s happened a few times this week and I’d like to not get ejected, and hopefully I can start a long streak of not getting ejected,” Boone said. “I’m not necessarily afraid to, but no, it’s not my intent to get ejected, and I don’t want to, and hopefully I won’t for a while.”

Boone added that reliever Tommy Kahnle could return to the team for its series next weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers after making rehab outings on Sunday and Tuesday.

In three rehab outings, Kahnle has not allowed a run or a hit, striking out two while walking one. The righty has yet to pitch in the majors this season after starting the year on the injured list with biceps tendinitis.

On Friday, the Yankees also released Aaron Hicks. The veteran outfielder spent the past eight years in New York but was designated for assignment last week. Hicks has 2½ years and over $27 million left on a seven-year, $70 million deal he signed in 2019.

