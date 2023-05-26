Puni’s 3 RBIs lead Tennessee past Texas 5-2 in super regionals

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2023 at 7:53 pm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zaida Puni went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer and No. 4 seed Tennessee beat Texas 5-2 on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee (48-8), which is in the super regionals for the first time since 2019, can clinch a berth in the Women’s College World Series with a win Saturday in Game 2 against No. 13 seed Texas (45-14-1). The Vols have won seven straight games.

Go Back