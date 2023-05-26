Today is Friday May 26, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Puni’s 3 RBIs lead Tennessee past Texas 5-2 in super regionals

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2023 at 7:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zaida Puni went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer and No. 4 seed Tennessee beat Texas 5-2 on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee (48-8), which is in the super regionals for the first time since 2019, can clinch a berth in the Women’s College World Series with a win Saturday in Game 2 against No. 13 seed Texas (45-14-1). The Vols have won seven straight games.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC