Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announces run for reelection in 2024

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2023 at 10:44 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announced on Thursday that he will be seeking reelection in 2024 setting the stage for a second Republican Primary showdown with Chris Green in March. Smith, 59, told a crowd of more than 80 supporters, including elected officials, friends and family inside the Smith County Courthouse, he would run on his three-year performance as sheriff and 39-year record in law enforcement. He started his career in the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department and later worked for the Drug Enforcement Agency before serving 22 years in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. If elected, Smith will begin his fourth term as sheriff. He said in 2022 that he will try to be sheriff as long as his health allows and as long as the people of Smith County want him to be.

