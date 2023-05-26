City of Tyler accepting applications for boards and commissions

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2023 at 9:29 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler is accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions until Friday, Aug. 4. The City Council will make appointments at the Wednesday, Aug. 23 meeting. Those appointed will serve voluntarily and without pay for two-year terms. The boards and commissions include:

Regular Boards (Boards that meet monthly or bi-monthly)

Airport Advisory Board

Tyler Historic Preservation Board

Keep Tyler Beautiful Board

Tyler Public Library Board

Half-Cent Sales Tax Board

Parks Board

Planning and Zoning Commission

North East Texas Public Health District Board

Traffic Safety Board

Periodic Boards (Boards that meet only as needed)

Animal Care Advisory Board

Board of Adjustment (Zoning)

Civil Service Commission

Construction Board of Adjustments

Disabilities Issue Review Board

Industrial Development Corp.

Neighborhood Revitalization Board

Main Street Board

Members of a City Board should generally be City of Tyler residents. Except where otherwise authorized by ordinance. There may be additional requirements for some board positions.

“Boards and Commissions fulfill an important role in City government by evaluating issues that affect our community and making recommendations to the Council for needed action,” said City Clerk Cassandra Brager. “It is important that we get vacancies on the boards filled.”

Anyone interested in serving can complete an application online at CityofTyler.org. Applications can also be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall or by calling the City Clerk at (903) 531-1106, and an application can be faxed or mailed to you.

