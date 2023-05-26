City of Tyler accepting applications for boards and commissions

City of Tyler accepting applications for boards and commissionsPosted/updated on: May 26, 2023 at 9:29 am
TYLER — The City of Tyler is accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions until Friday, Aug. 4. The City Council will make appointments at the Wednesday, Aug. 23 meeting. Those appointed will serve voluntarily and without pay for two-year terms. The boards and commissions include:
Regular Boards (Boards that meet monthly or bi-monthly)
Airport Advisory Board
Tyler Historic Preservation Board
Keep Tyler Beautiful Board
Tyler Public Library Board
Half-Cent Sales Tax Board
Parks Board
Planning and Zoning Commission
North East Texas Public Health District Board
Traffic Safety Board
Periodic Boards (Boards that meet only as needed)
Animal Care Advisory Board
Board of Adjustment (Zoning)
Civil Service Commission
Construction Board of Adjustments
Disabilities Issue Review Board
Industrial Development Corp.
Neighborhood Revitalization Board
Main Street Board
Members of a City Board should generally be City of Tyler residents. Except where otherwise authorized by ordinance. There may be additional requirements for some board positions.
“Boards and Commissions fulfill an important role in City government by evaluating issues that affect our community and making recommendations to the Council for needed action,” said City Clerk Cassandra Brager. “It is important that we get vacancies on the boards filled.”
Anyone interested in serving can complete an application online at CityofTyler.org. Applications can also be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall or by calling the City Clerk at (903) 531-1106, and an application can be faxed or mailed to you.