In brief: ‘Kill Bill’ remastered, Hunter Schafer joins ‘Mother Mary’ and more

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2023 at 7:56 am

Lionsgate is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Quentin Tarantino's action-crime film Kill Bill later this year with a remastered 4K edition, according to Variety. There's no word yet on any extras and added footage the rerelease may or may not include. Kill Bill starred Uma Thurman as a former assassin who swears revenge on her ex-teammates -- played by Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah and Vivica A. Fox -- and their leader, Bill -- portrayed by David Carradine -- who left her for dead...

Deadline reports Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer has been tapped to star opposite Anne Hathaway and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Michaela Coel in Mother Mary, an "epic pop melodrama" about "a fictional musician and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer -- played respectively by Hathaway and Coel." Schafer will reportedly play Hilda, the assistant of Coel’s designer, Sam. Schafer will next be seen in Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes...

Actor, writer, director and producer Jon Favreau, whose numerous credits include Elf, Iron Man and Iron Man 2, Cowboys and Aliens, The Jungle Book, The Lion King and The Mandalorian, will receive an Honorary Doctorate at the Queens College Commencement exercises on June 1. Favreau attended the college from 1984-1987...

