Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo had foot surgery in March

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2023 at 6:06 am

ByPAUL GUTIERREZ

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery on his injured left foot after signing a free agent contract with the team in March, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

“All trending great,” a source said.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with Las Vegas on March 17, though his introductory news conference was delayed a day.

“He’s going through his process just like we knew he would,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “Nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had.”

McDaniels would not get into the specifics of whether Garoppolo underwent a procedure, which was first reported by The Athletic.

McDaniels said only that there were no surprises and that the QB would not be on the field for the start of OTA practices. He did allow that Garoppolo might be out until the start of training camp, though.

Garoppolo suffered the injury in Week 13 with the San Francisco 49ers last season and did not return.

First-round draft pick Tyree Wilson, the Texas Tech edge rusher taken seventh overall in last month’s draft, was also out, still rehabbing his surgically repaired right foot, which was injured on Nov. 12.

“We know we don’t play game for over 100 days, so they’re doing everything they can do to get right,” McDaniels said. “And when they’re all ready to go, then eventually they’ll be back on the field.

“Some of them may be ready before the spring is over; some of them may not. And we’re always going to err at this time of the year on being smart. … To try to rush them out there to get them out there in May, that’s a poor decision. … They’re in all the meetings — all the football things that they can do that aren’t jeopardizing anybody’s ability to be ready to go here for the season.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter contributed to this report.

