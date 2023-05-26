$2.8 million Dallas Plastics expansion approved in Longview

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2023 at 1:30 am

LONGVIEW – The Longview Economic Development Corporation approved a $2.8 million expansion plan for the Dallas Plastics Jordan Valley Road facility on Thursday. Our news partner reports that the proposed expansion will invest $2.8 million into the facility by building material storage space and adding production equipment. On top of the new storage space and production equipment, the expansion will also create 19 full-time jobs, according to LEDCO.

“For decades, Dallas Plastics has participated in the economy, industry, and life of Longview. It is always encouraging when companies see their future here and make investments that will impact our community for years to come,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said.

“After a thorough vetting of our options, Dallas Plastics has chosen our Longview facility for our expansion and relocation project,” Ken Colbey, CFO of Dallas Plastics, LLC said. “Longview has been home to one of our plants for years and we are excited to continue working with LEDCO and the City of Longview to expand this location. We appreciate all of the assistance provided which made Longview the clear choice for this project for both Dallas Plastics and the Community.”

