Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announces run for reelection in 2024

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announces run for reelection in 2024SMITH COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announced on Thursday that he will be seeking reelection in 2024. Smith has served the county as sheriff since being sworn-in in 2013. If elected, Smith will begin his fourth term as sheriff. He said in 2022 that he will try to be sheriff as long as his health allows and as long as the people of Smith County want him to be.



