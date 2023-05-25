Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office want man for sexual assault of a child

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 9:30 pm
SAN ANTONIO – A man authorities in Henderson County have been seeking for over a year has been added to Texas’ Most Wanted List. According to our news partner KETK, 44-year-old Steven Clay Leifeste has been wanted since March of 2022 for two counts sexual assault of child. He also by sought by Bexar County authorities for evading arrest and a probation violation. Leifeiste is 5’11”, weighs 215 pounds, has tattoos on his back and left shoulder and scar on his left cheek. Law officers consider him to be armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered if you have information that leads to his apprehension.



