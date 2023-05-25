Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
Texas lawmakers recommend impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton after Republican investigation

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 4:43 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing a historic impeachment vote after years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations. A Republican-led investigative committee on Thursday recommended impeaching the state’s top lawyer. Only two officials in Texas’ nearly 200-year history have been impeached. The state House of Representatives could hold the vote as soon as Friday. Paxton has been under FBI investigation for years over accusations that he used his office to help a donor and was separately indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015. He’s also among the Republican Party’s most prominent legal combatants. In 2020, he asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.



