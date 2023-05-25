Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
East Texas native on the Grand Ole Opry stage

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 4:42 pm
East Texas native on the Grand Ole Opry stageNASHVILLE — William Clark Green, who calls Flint home, made his first appearance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry May 16. According to news our partner KETK, the invitation to perform at the legendary Nashville venue caught him off guard. Green said “It became something I never thought I was going to do… I didn’t think we were even on the radar,” Green’s latest album “Baker Hotel” has gotten good reviews from CMT, Wide Open Country and Blue Situation.



