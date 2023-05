Very wealthy “family”: ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise drives past $7 billion

While Fast X is currently the number one movie in the world, it's also driven into the record books again.



Receipts for the 10th film in the¬†Fast¬†saga ‚ÄĒ plus its¬†Dwayne Johnson¬†and¬†Jason Statham¬†spinoff two-hander¬†Hobbs & Shaw¬†‚ÄĒ have pushed the global take of the series that started in 2001 past $7 billion.

That places the franchise at #5 on the biggest movie series of all time, tied with Warner Bros.' Harry Potter movies and its Fantastic Beasts spinoffs, Deadline reports. 

