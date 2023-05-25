Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Very wealthy “family”: ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise drives past $7 billion

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 4:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' -- Universal

While Fast X is currently the number one movie in the world, it's also driven into the record books again.

Receipts for the 10th film in the Fast saga — plus its Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham spinoff two-hander Hobbs & Shaw — have pushed the global take of the series that started in 2001 past $7 billion.

That places the franchise at #5 on the biggest movie series of all time, tied with Warner Bros.' Harry Potter movies and its Fantastic Beasts spinoffs, Deadline reports. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC