1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Longview

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 4:43 pm

LONGVIEW — One person is dead after a shooting in Longview on Thursday morning. Around 11:25 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Twelfth Street. Upon arrival, police found a victim lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Longview Police, a person has been detained and is being interviewed by detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers.

Go Back