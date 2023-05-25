Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man arrested for allegedly abusing, hanging dog in East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 4:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man arrested for allegedly abusing, hanging dog in East TexasMARSHALL – A man has been arrested after abusing his dog, according to the Marshall Police Department. Jacob Edwards, 30, was observed kicking his dog and then hanging it from a leash on a door of a business on East End Boulevard. Edwards was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on the charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals and the dog has been taken to a local adoption center to be examined by a veterinarian. The dog is expected to recover but is not available for adoption at this time. “The swift action of the witnesses and the responding officers saved this animal from further suffering. We encourage people to call police if they see something like this,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC