Can either of these men meet the moment?

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 2:22 pm

Here is the state of things in what is supposed to be the world’s greatest nation.

The country is $31.4 trillion in debt. That comes to 134 percent of the entire annual economic output of the largest economy on Earth. No nation in history has ever owed so much.

The U.S. Treasury is days away (we can’t know exactly how many days until it’s too late) from having neither the cash – nor the capacity to borrow the cash – necessary to make the interest payments on that debt. To put this in relatable terms, imagine if in order to make the minimum payment on the maxed-out MasterCard you were counting on getting a cash advance from the maxed-out VISA card.

What is supposed to be the premiere law enforcement agency in the world has been conclusively revealed by a three-year long investigation by special counsel John Durham to be corrupt at the highest levels. It is now undeniable that the FBI – we say again, a law enforcement agency – itself broke the law by actively interfering in the 2016 presidential election. It went on to then attempt actively to sabotage the administration of the winner of that election. One might reasonably call it a coup attempt. Such is the stuff of third world dictatorships and South American banana republics.

The FBI has further shown itself willing to use its awesome powers to intimidate, silence and, if it deems necessary, incarcerate those who dare speak or act in opposition to the political preferences of that agency’s leadership.

We now know this and yet no one seriously believes that anyone at the FBI will ever be called to account or in any meaningful way punished.

Given the clear revelations from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, only the willfully blind can deny that the President of the United States has personally profited from payments made by agents of countries who are enemies of the United States. (In plain language, those are called ‘bribes.’) No objective observer can dismiss the possibility – yea, the likelihood – that Joe Biden is compromised by malign adversary nations that include Russia and China.

The southern border of the United States exists in name only. More than six million social services-consuming migrants have poured across it since Biden took office. They keep coming and no effort is being made to stop them.

Almost none of this is being accurately reported by American news media. A high percentage of Americans are blithely unaware of their country’s parlous condition.

Such is the sorry state of things.

Things were in a sorry state in 1980 when a change in leadership in the form of Ronald Reagan came along. With his sunny disposition and innate communication skills honed by a career in Hollywood, Reagan turned the ship around.

The profound question therefore is this. Given a situation that is manifestly worse than 1980, can either of Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis overcome an overtly dishonest and hostile media and an entrenched, malfeasant permanent Washington bureaucracy to turn the ship around again?

