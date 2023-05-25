Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


East Texas teenager charged with murder in killings of parents and siblings

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 2:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NASH (AP) — Authorities in east Texas have jailed an 18-year-old man on capital murder charges in the shootings of his parents, sister and brother. Officers in the small town of Nash, Texas, found Cesar Olalde barricaded inside a home on Tuesday. An affidavit says Olalde called police and said he had shot his family. The officers persuaded Olalde to surrender and then found the bodies of his parents Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, older sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother Oliver Olalde in a bathroom. Police say the sister’s co-worker said Olalde told him he killed his family because he thought they were cannibals.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC