One lane open eastbound on I-20 near Van due to 18-wheeler fire

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 2:24 pm

From our news partner KETK.Traffic is backed up about five miles eastbound on I-20 due to a fire to an 18-wheeler.The backup is from the 545 eastbound mile marker and extends back to the 540 mile marker. Currently one lane is open as clean up crews are at the accident site.

