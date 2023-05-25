Suspects sought in Tyler shooting

TYLER — Tyler Police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting Monday. Officers responding to a shots fired report at an apartment complex on north Broadway Ave. found that several vehicles and at least one apartment had been hit. A potential suspect, Kerick Johnson, 18, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was treated and released. Detectives later determined that Johnson, along with Marqus Gray, 21, were the shooters. Arrests warrants have been issued for the two. Johnson and Gray are wanted on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a $400,000 bond, and deadly conduct, with a $100,000 bond. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Tyler Police at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

