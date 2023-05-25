Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kansas knocks off top-seeded Texas 6-3

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 6:21 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Janson Reeder hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning and No. 8 seed Kansas knocked off top-seeded Texas 6-3 in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas (25-30) advances to the winners’ bracket to play No. 4 seed TCU on Thursday, while Texas (38-19) faces elimination against No. 5 Kansas State. The Longhorns received the No. 1 seed after sharing the regular-season title with West Virginia and Oklahoma State. Chase Jans got his 50th RBI of the season in the third inning to open the scoring and Kodey Shojinaga, the Big 12 freshman of the year, gave Kansas a 2-0 lead with an RBI single to left field. Shojinaga finished 3 for 4.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC