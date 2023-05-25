Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
Texas Tech upsets No. 3 seed West Virginia 6-2 in Big 12 Tournament

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 6:19 am
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hudson White had three hits, Mason Molina pitched six strong innings and Texas Tech upset third-seeded West Virginia 6-2 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. The sixth-seeded Red Raiders (38-19) scored in five straight innings, beginning with a two-run second, to knock the Mountaineers (39-17) into the losers bracket. Texas Tech advances to play No. 7 seed Oklahoma on Thursday night. West Virginia will play an elimination game against second-seeded Oklahoma State earlier Thursday.



