Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Houser continues his surge as Brewers win 4-0, shut out Astros

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 6:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Houser allowed two hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers homered three times in a 4-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon. Willy Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning to put the Brewers ahead for good. Owen Miller and Brian Anderson added solo shots in the seventh. The Astros went scoreless in the final two games of this series after beating the Brewers 12-2 on Monday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC