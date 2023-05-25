Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Pérez throws 7 strong innings, Smith picks up 100th save as Rangers top Pirates 3-2

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 6:15 am
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Martín Pérez pitched seven strong innings, Marcus Semien hit his eighth home run and the Texas Rangers held off the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2. Pérez allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts to win his fifth straight decision. The 32-year-old left-hander kept the Pirates in check inducing 12 groundball outs, with a pair of inning-ending double plays. Johan Oviedo threw the second “immaculate inning” by a Pittsburgh pitcher this season when he struck out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. It wasn’t enough for the Pirates to avoid falling to 5-15 in May.



