Today is Thursday May 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Patriots lose two OTAs due to violation of rules

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2023 at 6:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByMIKE REISS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are losing two days of organized team activities due to a violation of offseason rules, league sources told ESPN.

The team had been scheduled for an OTA on Thursday, the first to be attended by reporters this offseason, but the club announced Wednesday that it had been canceled.

Thursday’s OTA, in addition to another next week, were taken away as part of the violation, according to sources. It wasn’t immediately known what the specific violation was.

This week marks the start of the third and final phase of the Patriots’ offseason program, which allows the team a total of 10 OTAs. There is no live contact permitted in OTAs, among other rules as part of Article 21 of the collective bargaining agreement.

The NFL Players Association monitors teams across the NFL for potential violations as part of its standard operating procedure.

The Patriots declined to comment.

In recent seasons, the Cowboys (2021, 2022), Bears (2022), Commanders (2022), Texans (2022), 49ers (2021), Jaguars (2021), Ravens (2018) and Seahawks (2016) have been penalized for violations of offseason rules.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC