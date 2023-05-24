Law enforcement ramping up public safety efforts for Memorial Day weekend

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 4:48 pm

TYLER – Authorities will be out in full swing this Memorial Day weekend. According to our news partner KETK, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), the Texas Department of Public Safety and Tyler Police Department have announced that they are ramping up public safety efforts for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The TABC said in a release that they will be conducting operations throughout the state during Memorial Day weekend that include open and undercover inspections to deter violence and over service of alcoholic beverages and “will also include underage compliance operations (UCOs) to identify businesses selling alcohol to persons under 21.” The release also stated that businesses caught violating the state’s alcohol laws could face a fine or temporary suspension of their license to sell alcohol.

During the month of May 2022, the TABC said they conducted more than 2,800 inspections that led to a total of 112 violations resulting in 76 administrative cases. Other law enforcement entities are prepping Memorial Day weekend similarly. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said that the department will be “adding additional officers on the street utilizing STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program).” Erbaugh added that with increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler, officers will be specifically watching for impaired or intoxicated drivers on Memorial Day weekend. Until May 29, Texas Highway Patrol will participate in Memorial Day enforcement efforts across the state. During last year’s holiday weekend, Troopers issued more than 66,700 citations and warnings, most of those were for speeding.

