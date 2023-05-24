Inmate convicted of double murder escapes Ohio prison

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 4:41 pm

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

(LIMA, Ohio) -- One of the two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison has now been caught, authorities said. However, an inmate convicted of murdering two people remains at large.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office warned residents on Tuesday to "be aware and use caution" after the two men escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima.

The inmates were identified by the sheriff's office as Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47.

Lee was captured in Kentucky Wednesday morning, but Gillespie remains on the loose, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"If you see either inmate please DO NOT APPROACH," the Allen County Sheriff's Office said on social media on Tuesday. "Immediately call 911."

Gillespie was convicted of murdering a man and woman in 2016 and sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction online records. He is described by authorities as being 200 pounds and bald with blue eyes.

Lee was convicted in 2021 of charges including burglary, safecracking and breaking and entering and was serving at least 20 years in prison, state records show.

Lee was first discovered missing during a prisoner count at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. An emergency count of all prisoners determined that Gillespie was also missing, state police said.

The two men were last observed on surveillance video inside the facility at 8:41 a.m. on Monday, state police said.

The men were believed to be in a red Mercury Capri that was stolen in Auglaize County, Ohio, according to state police.

The vehicle was located by police officers in Henderson, Kentucky, Wednesday morning. Following a pursuit, Lee was taken into custody but Gillespie was not apprehended, Ohio state police said.

"Law enforcement officers continue to saturate that area in search of the escaped inmate," the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple county, state and federal agencies are involved in the manhunt.

The United States Marshal Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Allen County Sheriff's Office are offering up to a $21,000 reward for information that leads to Gillespie's capture.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is also conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back