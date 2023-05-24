Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 1:51 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — A Republican-led investigation has accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of committing multiple crimes in office. The allegations came Wednesday during an extraordinary public airing of scandal and alleged lawbreaking that plunged one of the GOP’s conservative stars into new political and legal risk. For more than three hours, investigators presented findings alleging that Paxton sought to hide an affair, misused his office to help a donor, skirted protocols and built a culture of fear and retaliation in his office. The GOP-led House General Investigating Committee ended Wednesday’s hearing without acting on the findings. The panel’s leader declined to discuss next steps or whether a recommendation to impeach or censure Paxton is possible.

Go Back