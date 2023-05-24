Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking

(NEW YORK) -- Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that blanketed parts of Long Island and New Jersey in cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack.

Prosecutors said the 31-year-old hip-hop star, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.

The drugs were obtained from the West Coast and brought to the East Coast either through the mail or by drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the drugs to Suffolk County, New York, where they were stored, prosecutors said.

The drugs were then distributed to dealers, who sold them on Long Island and in New Jersey, according to prosecutors.

The rapper pleaded guilty in August in a New York federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Maxwell was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, during the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Queens, New York, on charges stemming from the drug trafficking conspiracy. He was charged with five others, including a New Jersey corrections officer, in the case.

The former corrections officer, Anthony Cyntje, was sentenced in March to 72 months for his role in the conspiracy. The remaining four defendants have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

