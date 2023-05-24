Homicide investigation underway following early morning shooting

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 10:04 am

TYLER — Tyler police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and one man injured. Officers responded to West Oakwood following a report of a shooting around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Officers located a white sedan, and found a man, later identified as Kenneth Ray Dorsey, 34, Tyler, dead from a gunshot wound. A second man was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound, but was said to be awake and alert. He indicated that the suspects, who were unknown to them, shot at them from another vehicle and left the area. The unnamed victim was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical condition. Contact Tyler Police 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833 with any information.

Go Back