Appeals court ruling deals legal setback to Biden administration in gun stabilizing brace case

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 4:30 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has dealt a legal setback to the Biden administration on guns in a lawsuit challenging tighter regulations on stabilizing braces, an accessory used in several mass shootings. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked an administration rule from going into effect for the gun owners and groups who filed the lawsuit. The order came shortly before a deadline for people to register and pay a fee, or remove the stabilizing braces from their weapons. The rule was finalized after federal authorities found the accessories make pistols dangerously powerful and easy to conceal. The rule was quickly challenged by gun-rights groups who argued that it violated Second Amendment protections. The lawsuit came before the court after the Firearms Policy Coalition appealed a lower-court order from a Texas judge who declined to block enforcement of the rule as the case played out.

