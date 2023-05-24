Today is Wednesday May 24, 2023
Two killed, others hurt in severe storms north of Houston

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 4:21 am
CONROE (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and several others were hurt when a home that was under construction collapsed as strong storms hit north of Houston in the Conroe area. News outlets reported the home in the Ladera Creek area fell sometime after 3 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Conroe Assistant Fire Chief, two workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t known. The Conroe Fire Chief says his department was called just after the storms passed. Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings had already been issued in the area.



