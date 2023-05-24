Today is Wednesday May 24, 2023
Texas sues Biden administration over asylum rule, saying phone app encourages illegal immigration

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 4:20 am
BROWNSVILLE (AP) – The state of Texas is suing the Biden administration to have a newly introduced asylum rule thrown out. Texas is arguing in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the administration’s use of a phone app called CBP One is encouraging illegal immigration. The app is used by migrants to set up appointments at the border to seek entry into the United States. The lawsuit filed Tuesday is the latest legal salvo attacking various aspects of the administration’s plan to manage migration in the aftermath of the end of a key pandemic-era immigration regulation called Title 42. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment.



