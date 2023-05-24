Today is Wednesday May 24, 2023
Texas Capitol jolted by investigation of attorney general, accusation House speaker was drunk on job

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 4:17 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas lawmakers have revealed a monthslong corruption investigation into Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. They went public with the probe Tuesday, shortly after Paxton accused the GOP House speaker of being drunk on the job. Hours after Paxton’s claim, House Speaker Dade Phelan announced the House General Investigating Committee has been looking into Paxton’s “alleged illegal conduct.” The attorney general is already under FBI investigation over accusations of corruption by former staff and has broadly denied wrongdoing. Phelan brushed off Paxton’s allegation as a desperate attempt “to save face.” Both jolted the Texas Capitol near the frantic end of the legislative session.



