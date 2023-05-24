Seditious conspiracy sentences to be handed down for Rhodes, other Oath Keepers

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 4:27 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, from Granbury, Texas and members of his extremist group will be the first Jan. 6 defendants sentenced for seditious conspiracy in a series of hearings beginning this week that could forecast the punishments coming for top Proud Boys leaders convicted of the same charge. The hearings will begin on Wednesday, when prosecutors and defense lawyers are expected to argue over sentencing issues and begin hearing victim impact statements. Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs will receive their sentences on Thursday and six more Oath Keepers will be sentenced later this week and next.

Also on Tuesday, a Texas winery operator has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and joining an attack on the House chamber when police shot and killed another rioter. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Christopher Ray Grider also tried to cut power to the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Grider on Tuesday to six years and 11 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Grider joined a mob’s assault on the House chamber and helped break the Speaker’s Lobby’s glass doors just before an officer fatally shot fellow rioter Ashli Babbitt. Grider was a U.S. Air Force military police officer who guarded an air base after serving in the Army National Guard. More recently, he has operated a family-owned winery with his wife near Waco, Texas.

