Today is Wednesday May 24, 2023
Texas lawmakers set new standards to ban books from schools for sexual content

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 4:10 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas would set new standards and ratings for sexually explicit material in order to ban books from public and charter school libraries, under a bill given final passage by the state Senate late Tuesday night and sent to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas move is the latest attempt to ban or regulate reading material in conservative states around the country. Critics say the standards set in the Texas bill are too vague and worry that books dealing with LGBTQ+ subject matter are more likely to be targeted and banned.



