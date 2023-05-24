Today is Wednesday May 24, 2023
Chapel Hill ISD teachers receive surprise grants

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 3:55 am
Chapel Hill ISD teachers receive surprise grantsTYLER — With the school year coming to a close for Chapel Hill ISD, before they head out for summer break, seven teachers were surprised with grants for next year’s innovative projects. Our news partner KETK reports that the Chapel Hill ISD Education Foundation gave out nearly $9,000 in grants Thursday. The money is going to teachers throughout the district.

“It means that the district supports our kids our district supports the arts and understands that the arts are an important part of learning,” said Emily Greer, music and art teacher at Jackson Elementary School. For Greer, this money will go toward expanding the music portion of her class by adding rhythm to math. Grants are also going toward a communication station, bilingual buddies camp, a snack-n-wagon, and other innovative ideas. It’s all about creating a learning environment, so students will thrive. Educators believe that these grants help ensure East Texas students are excited about their education each and every day.



