Investigators on scene of assault dispute involving gunshot

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 3:55 am
Investigators on scene of assault dispute involving gunshotSMITH COUNTY – Investigators are on the scene of an aggravated assault involving a gunshot in Smith County as of 8:35 p.m. according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Larry Christian.

Our news partner KETK reports that officials responded to a call on the 2300 Block of Red Bird Lane regarding an aggravated assault dispute between two adults. During their dispute, Christian said that someone in a pickup truck drove by and fired shots at the residence.

This case is still under investigation and KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.



