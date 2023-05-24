Investigators on scene of assault dispute involving gunshot

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 3:55 am

SMITH COUNTY – Investigators are on the scene of an aggravated assault involving a gunshot in Smith County as of 8:35 p.m. according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Larry Christian.

Our news partner KETK reports that officials responded to a call on the 2300 Block of Red Bird Lane regarding an aggravated assault dispute between two adults. During their dispute, Christian said that someone in a pickup truck drove by and fired shots at the residence.

This case is still under investigation and KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.

Go Back