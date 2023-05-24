Today is Wednesday May 24, 2023
Texas governor sent bill abolishing position of Harris County elections chief

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 4:15 am
AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Legislature has approved abolishing a position Democrats in the state’s largest county created to oversee more than 2 million voters around Houston. The bill sent to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday would change who runs elections in Harris County months before an election that will pick a new Houston mayor. The push by the state’s GOP majority resurfaced tensions over voting in the Texas Capitol, two years after Democratic lawmakers walked out for 93 days in protests of new voting restrictions that also targeted Harris County.



