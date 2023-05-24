Today is Wednesday May 24, 2023
Brewers end Astros’ winning streak at 8 with 6-0 victory

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2023 at 12:29 am
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer and Owen Miller homered, Colin Rea combined on a five-hitter and the Milwaukee Brewers stopped the Houston Astros’ eight-game winning streak with a 6-0 victory. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left in the bottom of the sixth inning because he was feeling ill, manager Dusty Baker said. The 33-year-old, playing his fourth game of the season after recovering from a broken right thumb, walked off the field with athletic trainers during a pitching change.



